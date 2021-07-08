News Release: Market Street Lane Closures Begin July 12

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: David Ortega
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-433-7246
Market Street Lane Closures Begin July 12
GREENSBORO, NC (July 8, 2021) – Beginning Monday, July 12, all eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of Market Street, between Pastor Anderson Drive and Dudley Street, will be closed for utility and road work. The job is expected to be completed by August 13.
Motorists should expect delays in that area or use alternate routes.
