News Release: Market Street Lane Closures Begin July 12

Market Street Lane Closures Begin July 12

GREENSBORO, NC (July 8, 2021) – Beginning Monday, July 12, all eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of Market Street, between Pastor Anderson Drive and Dudley Street, will be closed for utility and road work. The job is expected to be completed by August 13.

Motorists should expect delays in that area or use alternate routes.

