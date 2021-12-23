News Release: Market Street Commercial Robbery Update

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE: Greensboro Police have arrested Laqualius Tyquez Little, 21 years old of High Point and Sheim Jhaquieze Bennett, 26 years old of High Point. Little and Bennet are both charged with two counts of Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon. Little and Bennett are both being held at the Guilford County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (December 23, 2021) – On 12.23.2021 at 1:03 a.m. police responded to the Great Stops on 5412 W. Market Street in reference to a robbery of business. Two men armed with handguns entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash and property before leaving in a gray sedan.

The first suspect was described as a black male 5’06 wearing a mask and black hoodie. The second suspect was described as a black male 5’02 wearing a blue and white shirt.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

