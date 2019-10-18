News Release: Market and Elm Streets Closed October 19

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: David Ortega

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-433-7246

Market and Elm Streets Closed October 19

GREENSBORO, NC (October 18, 2019) – Market Street, from Greene Street to Elm Street, and Elm Street, from Market Street to Friendly Avenue, will be closed from 3-6 pm, Saturday, October 19, to allow for a roof repair. Motorists should use alternate routes to avoid the work area.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.