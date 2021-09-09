News Release: Malek Moore Arrested in Greensboro

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png] [GPD Logo]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Malek Moore Arrested in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC (September 9, 2021) – At approximately 1:35 p.m. officers with the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Malek Anthony Moore on East Market Street in Greensboro. After receiving a call from a resident police responded to the 800 block of East Market Street and took Moore into custody without incident.

Moore, was wanted for First Degree Murder by the Greensboro Police Department for the homicide that occurred on 9/3/21 at 2805 Patterson Street. Moore, was also wanted for First Degree Murder by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for a Homicide occurring on 09-06-21.

On September 3, at approximately 11:03 am Greensboro Police responded to the 2800 block of Patterson Street in reference to an unknown problem person down call. Upon arrival officers located an individual deceased. The victim was identified as Christian Mbimba, 21 years old of Nashville, TN.

Moore will be held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27401

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.