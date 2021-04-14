News Release: Luray Drive Homicide Investigation

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002

UPDATE: The victim, identified as Aamir Sincere Gaskins, 18 years old, of Greensboro, has succumbed to his injuries and the case is now being investigated as a homicide. A 16 year old juvenile has been arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Possession of a Handgun by a Minor. The investigation is ongoing.

Aggravated Assault Investigation on Luray Drive

GREENSBORO, NC (April 13, 2021) – At approximately 11:32pm Officers responded to area of the 1600 block of Luray Drive in reference to an aggravated assault. One subject has been located with injuries with an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Motorists are advised to use caution in this area and take alternate routes until further notice

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27401

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.