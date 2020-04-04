News Release: Lowdermilk Street Investigation Update

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

UPDATE (April 4): The deceased in this incident have been identified as Tiffany Gabriel Nelson, B/F 23, and Octavias Montrez Jones, B/M 26, both of Greensboro. Police are not looking for any suspects at this time and believe there is no threat to the greater community.

Greensboro Police Conducting Death Investigation on Lowdermilk Street

GREENSBORO, NC (April 3, 2020) – On April 3, 2020 at approximately 1 pm the Greensboro Police Department responded to the 400 block of Lowdermilk Street on a subject down call. Upon arrival police located two victims deceased. Detectives with the Criminal Investigative Division are currently on scene investigating the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

