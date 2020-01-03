News Release: Lowdermilk Street Closure Begins January 6

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Lowdermilk Street Closure Begins January 6
GREENSBORO, NC (January 3, 2020) – Beginning Monday morning, January 6, Lowdermilk Street between E. Market Street and Holts Chapel Road will be closed due to a waterline installation project. GTA buses and through-traffic for that section of Lowdermilk will be detoured to Pine Street.
The closure is expected to last about three months. Traffic signs will be posted and motorists should find alternate routes to avoid the work area.
