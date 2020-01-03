News Release: Lowdermilk Street Closure Begins January 6

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Melinda King

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2372

Lowdermilk Street Closure Begins January 6

GREENSBORO, NC (January 3, 2020) – Beginning Monday morning, January 6, Lowdermilk Street between E. Market Street and Holts Chapel Road will be closed due to a waterline installation project. GTA buses and through-traffic for that section of Lowdermilk will be detoured to Pine Street.

The closure is expected to last about three months. Traffic signs will be posted and motorists should find alternate routes to avoid the work area.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.