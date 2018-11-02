News Release: Loose Leaf Collection Begins November 13

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Loose Leaf Collection Begins November 13

GREENSBORO, NC (November 2, 2018) – The City’s first round of loose leaf collection begins November 13 and ends December 22, subject to inclement weather delays. The second collection begins December 27 and ends January 25.

Property owners should follow these tips:

n Rake leaves to the edge of your yard behind the curb. Do not put leaves in the street or on the sidewalk.

n Remove sticks, rocks, and other debris that may damage City equipment.

n Do not park vehicles on, in front of, or near leaves.

n Check the interactive map<greensboro.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=83880c854fa54747b18b51ce47b44d28> to find out where your neighborhood is on the leaf collection schedule.

n Residents may also use the City’s year-round yard waste program to dispose of leaves. Put them at the curb in clear plastic bags or a plastic or metal garbage can on your regular trash collection day.

More than 11,000 tons of leaves were collected by the City last year. The leaves are made into compost to fertilize City gardens and landscaped areas. Residents may purchase the compost at the White Street Landfill, 2503 White St.

