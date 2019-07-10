News Release: Local Parks Departments Launch Piedmont Discovery App

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Amanda Lehmert

Local Parks Departments Launch Piedmont Discovery App

GREENSBORO, NC (July 10, 2019) – The City of Greensboro, the City of High Point and Guilford County have partnered to launch Piedmont Discovery, a mobile phone app where residents and visitors can search for hundreds of local parks, trails and recreational opportunities. The app is available in the Google Play Store and the Apple Store.

“The Piedmont Discovery app is one of the only regional park and trail locator apps in the country,” said Greensboro Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray. “It will be a great way for local residents as well as travelers to find an adventures, from a new trail to run to a new place to shoot hoops.”

The Piedmont Discovery app allows users to find outdoor amenities like trails, playgrounds or dog parks, as well as indoor recreation areas and facilities owned by Greensboro, High Point or Guilford County. App users can search for parks or trails nearest to them, find directions, and connect with local parks department websites for more details about each location. The app also lets users explore trails based on their difficulty and terrain.

“We know that residents cross city limits to enjoy the great parks and recreational opportunities throughout the region. The Piedmont Discovery app now makes it easy for them to find all this information in one spot,” said Tracy Pegram, Assistant Director of High Point Parks & Recreation.

The app was a joint project between the cities and county parks departments and Greensboro’s Information Technology department, which designed it.

“We hope to expand our reach to parks systems across the Piedmont, so we can connect more people to the amenities that enhance our quality of life and well-being,” said Guilford County Parks Division Director Christopher Horrigan.

About Piedmont Discovery

Piedmont Discovery is a park and trail locater mobile app designed and managed by the cities of Greensboro and High Point and Guilford County. Download the app at www.piedmontdiscoveryapp.com<www.piedmontdiscoveryapp.com>.

