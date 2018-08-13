News Release: Lindsay Street Closed August 15

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Andy Vincent
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2336
Lindsay Street Closed August 15
GREENSBORO, NC (August 13, 2018) – Lindsay Street will be closed from Greene Street to the western end of the Lindsay Street and Battleground Avenue will be closed from Smith Street to Greene Street from 9 am to 4 pm on Wednesday, August 15, for street resurfacing. Drivers should avoid the area.
