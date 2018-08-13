News Release: Lindsay Street Closed August 15

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Andy Vincent

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2336

Lindsay Street Closed August 15

GREENSBORO, NC (August 13, 2018) – Lindsay Street will be closed from Greene Street to the western end of the Lindsay Street and Battleground Avenue will be closed from Smith Street to Greene Street from 9 am to 4 pm on Wednesday, August 15, for street resurfacing. Drivers should avoid the area.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook – Twitter

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.