News Release: Lewis Recreation Centers Hosts Career Planning Workshop January 22

Lewis Recreation Centers Hosts Career Planning Workshop January 22

GREENSBORO, NC (January 11, 2022) – Teens and young adults ages 16-24 are invited to a free life skills and career planning workshop, “It Takes A Community: Next Gen on the Move,” from 12-2 pm, Saturday, January 22 at Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr. Register online<www.eventbrite.com/e/it-takes-a-community-next-gen-on-the-move-tickets-229585936717>.

Offered in partnership with NC Works’ Next Gen program, participants will create a vision board, get started on accomplishing career goals and learn about local resources to enhance their lives.

For more information, contact Lewis Recreation Center Supervisor Ayana Kouakou at ayana.kouakou@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:ayana.kouakou@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-3330.

