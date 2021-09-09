News Release: Lewis Recreation Center Hosts Best Little Train Show September 25

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ayana Kouakou

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3330

Lewis Recreation Center Hosts Best Little Train Show September 25

GREENSBORO, NC (September 9, 2021) – Lewis Recreation Center, in partnership with the Carolina Model Railroaders, will host the 2021 Best Little Train Show in Greensboro from 9 am to 4 pm, Saturday, September 25, at 3110 Forest Lawn Dr. The cost is $5, or free for children under 12.

Model trains, trucks and cars will be for sale. For more information, contact Jim Turkett at jturkett@gmail.com<mailto:jturkett@gmail.com> or 336-314-3341 or visit carolinamodelrr.org.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.