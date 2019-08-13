News Release: Leonard Recreation Center Offers Art Classes for Kids and Adults

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Leonard Recreation Center Offers Art Classes for Kids and Adults

GREENSBORO, NC (August 13, 2018) – Beginning in September, Leonard Recreation Center will offer Abrakadoodle art classes for kids and adults. The cost is $98-$130 per person. For full course descriptions and to register, visit the Abrakadoodle website<www.abrakadoodle.com/nc-greensboro-register/>.

Courses

* Twoosey Doodler, ages 1.5-3

10-10:45 am, Saturdays, September 7 to October 26, $98

* Mini Doodlers, ages 3-5

10-11 am, Saturdays, September 7 to October 26, $98

* Doodlers, ages 6-14

2-3 pm, Saturdays, September 7 to October 26, $98

* Leonard Center Afterschool, grades Kindergarten to sixth, $130

3:3-4:30 pm, Mondays, September 9 to December 16

* Adult Artsplash, $98

2-3 pm, Tuesdays, September 10 to October 29

For more information, contact Kathleen Norris at 336-485-5040 or knorris@abrakadoodle.com<mailto:knorris@abrakadoodle.com>.

