News Release: Lawndale Drive Occasional Lane Closures Due to Sewer Line CCTV Inspection Begin April 19

Lawndale Drive Occasional Lane Closures Due to Sewer Line CCTV Inspection Begin April 19

GREENSBORO, NC (April 16, 2021) – Beginning Monday, April 19, and continuing through Friday, April 23, the City is inspecting sewer lines using closed circuit television (CCTV) technology on Lawndale Drive, between Pisgah Church Road and Cone Boulevard. See map for locations. One southbound lane on Lawndale Drive will be closed periodically each day from 9 am to 4 pm.

Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

This job is part of the City’s ongoing Sewer Rehabilitation Program<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/water-resources/system-improvements/water-sewer-rehabilitation/sewer-rehab>, which is funded by water and sewer rates.

