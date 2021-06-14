News Release: Lawndale Drive Lane Closures Due to Sewer Line Rehabilitation Work Begin June 15

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Lawndale Drive Lane Closures Due to Sewer Line Rehabilitation Work Begin June 15

GREENSBORO, NC (May 14, 2021) – Beginning Tuesday, June 15, and continuing through Saturday, June 19, Lawndale Drive between Pisgah Church Road and Cone Boulevard will have occasional south bound lane closures due to sewer rehabilitation work. See map for locations. These areas will be affected between 9 am to 4 pm each day.

Traffic signs and cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Sewer Rehabilitation Program<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/water-resources/system-improvements/water-sewer-rehabilitation/sewer-rehab>, which is funded by water and sewer rates.

