News Release: Lawndale Drive Lane Closures Due to Sewer Line Rehabilitation Set for February 19

Lawndale Drive Lane Closures Due to Sewer Line Rehabilitation Set for February 19

GREENSBORO, NC (February 18, 2022) – Beginning Saturday, February 19, northbound lanes and one southbound lane on Lawndale Drive between W. Cornwallis Drive and Liberty Drive will be closed from 7 am to 9 pm due to sewer line rehabilitation work.

See map for locations. Traffic signs and cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Sewer Rehabilitation Program<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/water-resources/system-improvements/water-sewer-rehabilitation/sewer-rehab>, which is funded by water and sewer rates.



