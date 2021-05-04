News Release: Lawndale Drive Area Lane Closures Due to Sewer Line Work Begin May 5

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Contact: Jay Guffey

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7779

Lawndale Drive Area Lane Closures Due to Sewer Line Work Begin May 5

GREENSBORO, NC (May 4, 2021) – Beginning Wednesday, May 5, and continuing through Saturday, May 15, the City is inspecting sewer lines in the Lawndale Drive area using closed circuit television (CCTV) technology. Occasional lane closures will take place each day from 9 am to 4 pm. See map for locations.

* Lawndale Drive from Kery Drive to Independence Road

* W. Cone Boulevard from Patriot Court to Elkhart Drive

Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

