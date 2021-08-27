News Release: Lawndale Drive and W. Cone Boulevard Lane Closures Begin August 30

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jay Guffey

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7779

Lawndale Drive and W. Cone Boulevard Lane Closures Begin August 30

GREENSBORO, NC (August 27, 2021) – Beginning Monday, August 30, and continuing through Friday, September 3, the following areas will have occasional lane closures and traffic delays from 9 am to 4 pm due to sanitary sewer manhole rehabilitation work:

* Lawndale Drive from Independence Road to W. Cone Boulevard

* W. Cone Boulevard from Battleground Avenue to Lafayette Drive.

Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

# # #

Aimee Walker, PMP, Business Manager

Water Resources Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7753; Fax: 336-412-3932

PO Box 3136. Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.