News Release: Lawndale Drive and Industrial Avenue Resurfacing Begins March 18

Lawndale Drive and Industrial Avenue Resurfacing Begins March 18

GREENSBORO, NC (March 14, 2019) – On Monday, March 18, the City of Greensboro will begin resurfacing Lawndale Drive from Pisgah Church Road to Cottage Place and Industrial Avenue from S. Elm Street to Flagstone Street. There will be lanes closures until the projects are scheduled to be finished April 12. Motorists are advised to use caution in this area, obey traffic control signs, and expect delays.

