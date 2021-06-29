News Release: Lawndale Avenue Lane Closures Due to Emergency Sewer Repair Begin June 29

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Lawndale Avenue Lane Closures Due to Emergency Sewer Repair Begin June 29

GREENSBORO, NC (June 29, 2020) – Beginning 11 pm Tuesday, June 29, the northbound and southbound lanes on Lawndale Avenue between Hathaway Drive and Wingate Street will have occasional lane closures and minor traffic delays due to sewer line replacement work. The job is expected to be completed by 8 am Wednesday, June 30.

Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

