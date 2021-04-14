News Release: Latham Park Greenway Segment Detoured Beginning April 15

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Contact: Jennifer Hance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Latham Park Greenway Segment Detoured Beginning April 15

GREENSBORO, NC (April 14, 2021) – A small segment of the Latham Park Greenway that runs between Bee Safe Storage and cycles de ORO will be closed beginning April 15 through August while the storage facility is under construction. The greenway will be detoured along the Hill Street sidewalk. Greenway users should look for detour signs.

