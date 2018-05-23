News Release: Lane Closures on W. Gate City Boulevard beginning May 24, 2018

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Lane Closures on W. Gate City Boulevard beginning May 24, 2018

GREENSBORO, NC (May 23, 2018) – On Thursday, May 24, W. Gate City Boulevard will have all west bound lanes and one east bound lane closed between Tipton Place and S. Spring Street from 9am-4pm due to sewer line rehabilitation work. All traffic will be directed for east bound travel. Directional signage will be in place and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule.

