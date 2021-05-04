News Release: Lane Closures Due to Water Line Repair Under Bridge Begin May 5

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Lane Closures Due to Water Line Repair Under Bridge Begin May 5
GREENSBORO, NC (May 4, 2021) – Beginning at 10 pm Wednesday, May 5, all lanes on N. Josephine Boyd Street between W. Market Street and W. Friendly Avenue will be closed and minor traffic delays may take place. This work is expected to finish at about 3 am Thursday, May 6.
Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.
