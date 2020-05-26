News Release: Lane Closures Due to Water Line and Valve Work Begins May 27

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Lane Closures Due to Water Line and Valve Work Begins May 27

GREENSBORO, NC (May 26, 2020) – From Wednesday May 27, through Tuesday, June 2, two lanes at the intersection of Spring Garden Street and S. Cedar Street will occasionally be closed and minor traffic delays may take place from 9 am to 4 pm daily due to water valve replacement work.

Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

