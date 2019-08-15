News Release: Lane Closure underway on North O’Henry Boulevard

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Lane Closure Underway on North O’Henry Boulevard

GREENSBORO, NC (August 15, 2019) – Crews are currently repairing a broken 6″ water main located on North O’Henry Boulevard running parallel with US-29 North. Traffic on US-29 has been reduced to one lane and will remain reduced until repairs are complete. Approximately 20 customer will experience service interruptions until 5:00 pm. Motorists are advised to use other routes to avoid the area.

