News Release: Lane Closure Underway on Lake Brandt Road

Lane Closure Underway on Lake Brandt Road

GREENSBORO, NC (August 15, 2019) – Crews are currently repairing a water main located at the 5900 block of Lake Brandt Road near Trosper Road. One southbound lane is closed and will reopen at 4 pm. Traffic will be flagged and motorists should expect delays. Motorists are advised to use other routes to avoid the area.

