News Release: Lane Closure on Willow Road beginning September 25, 2018

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Chad Kernodle

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4378

Lane Closure on Willow Road beginning September 25, 2018

GREENSBORO, NC (September 24, 2018) – Beginning on September 25, all lanes of Willow Road will be closed between McConnell Road and East Gate City Boulevard from 8am to 5pm for emergency sewer line repair work. Detours and signage will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and time are subject to change due to inclement weather or last-minute changes in work schedules.

