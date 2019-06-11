News Release: Lane Closure on W. McGee Street beginning June 12

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Lane Closure on W. McGee Street beginning June 12

GREENSBORO, NC (June 11, 2019) – Beginning on Wednesday, June 12 the intersection of W. McGee Street and S. Greene Street will be closed from 7am-5pm due to sewer maintenance work. The east bound lane of W. McGee Street from S Greene Street to S. Elm Street will also be closed. Directional signage will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

