News Release: Lane Closure on W. Friendly Avenue beginning November 2, 2018

Lane Closure on W. Friendly Avenue beginning November 2, 2018

GREENSBORO, NC (November 1, 2018) – Beginning on Friday, November 2 through Sunday, November 4, W. Friendly Avenue will have one lane closed periodically between N. Spring Street and Ridgeway Drive from 9am-4pm due to sewer manhole rehabilitation work. Directional signage will be in place and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule.

