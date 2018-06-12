News Release: Lane Closure on W. Cornwallis Drive beginning on June 13, 2018

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Lane Closure on W. Cornwallis Drive beginning on June 13, 2018

GREENSBORO, NC (June 12, 2018) – Beginning Wednesday June 13, the 2700 block W. Cornwallis Drive between Benjamin Parkway and Onslow Drive will have all lanes closed from 8 am-5 pm due to sewer maintenance work. Directional signage and detours will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule.

