News Release: Lane Closure on Summit Avenue beginning August 21

Lane Closure on Summit Avenue beginning August 21

GREENSBORO, NC (August 20, 2019) – On Wednesday, August 21, the 500 block of Summit Avenue between North Church Street and Charter Place will be closed from 7 am until 4 pm due to waterline valve maintenance. Motorists are advised to use other routes to avoid the area.

