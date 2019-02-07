News Release: Lane Closure on South Holden Road Now Underway

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Justin Reynolds

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-433-7347

Lane Closure on South Holden Road Now Underway

GREENSBORO, NC (February 7, 2019) – Currently, The south bound lanes of South Holden Road are closed between W. Florida Street and W. Meadowview Road due to a water main break. GTA bus routes will be affected and approximately 10 homes are without water. The road will be reopen by 5pm today. Motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area.

# # #

Latoya Harris, Water Education Program Coordinator

Department of Water Resources

City of Greensboro

Phone: O 336- 373-4601 C 336-202-7017; Fax: 336-412-6305

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.