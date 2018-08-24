News Release: Lane Closure on S. Eugene Street beginning August 26, 2018

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Lane Closure on S. Eugene Street beginning August 26, 2018

GREENSBORO, NC (August 24, 2018) – Beginning Sunday, August 26 the intersection of W. Sycamore Street and S. Eugene Street will be closed starting at 12 pm through Monday, August 27 at 5pm. In addition, S. Eugene Street will have two lanes closed from W. Market Street to W. Washington Street due to sewer main repair work. Signs and detours will be in place and motorists are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather or last-minute changes in work schedule.

