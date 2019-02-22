News Release: Lane Closure on S. English Street beginning February 25, 2019

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Lane Closure on S. English Street beginning February 25, 2019

GREENSBORO, NC (February 22, 2019) – Beginning on Monday, February 25 through Friday, March 1, the 1200 block of S. English Street will be closed between Wythe Street and E. Gate City Boulevard from 9am-4pm due to sewer rehabilitation work. Directional signage will be in place and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

