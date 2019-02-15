News Release: Lane Closure on S. English Street beginning February 18, 2019

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jay Guffey
Lane Closure on S. English Street beginning February 18, 2019
GREENSBORO, NC (February 15, 2019) – Beginning on Monday, February 18 through Friday, February 22, the 1100 block of S. English Street will be closed between McConnell St. and E. Gate City Blvd from 9am-4pm due to sewer manhole rehabilitation work. Directional signage will be in place and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule.
