News Release: Lane Closure on S. Elm Street beginning October 22, 2018

Lane Closure on S. Elm Street Set for October 22, 2018

GREENSBORO, NC (October 18, 2018) – On October 22, S. Elm Street will be closed from W. Lewis Street to Smothers Place from 7am until 7pm due to water line rehabilitation. Signs and detours will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and time are subject to change due to inclement weather or last-minute changes in work schedules.

