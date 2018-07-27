News Release: Lane Closure on Northampton Drive beginning August 31, 2018

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Lane Closure on Northampton Drive beginning August 31, 2018

GREENSBORO, NC (July 27, 2018) – Beginning August 31, the 3100 block of Northampton Drive from Rutherford Drive to Lenoir Drive will be closed in both directions from 9am to 4pm for sewer maintenance work. Motorists are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather or last-minute changes in work schedule.

