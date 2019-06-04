News Release: Lane Closure on Lees Chapel Road beginning Wednesday, June 5

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Linwood Perry

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3124

Lane Closure on Lees Chapel Road beginning Wednesday, June 5

GREENSBORO, NC (June 4, 2019) -On Wednesday June 5, one west bound lane of Lees Chapel Court will be closed between Spring Chapel Road and Coltrain Road from 9am-4pm due to sewer maintenance repair work. Detours and directional signage will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

