News Release: Lane Closure on Holden Road beginning June 18

Lane Closure on Holden Road beginning June 18

GREENSBORO, NC (June 17, 2019) – Beginning Tuesday, June 18 through Tuesday June 25 there will be work done at the intersection of Holden Road and Spring Garden Road. This will cause lane closures and delays at the intersection between 9am and 4pm each day. Directional signage and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Water and Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates. Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab<www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab>

