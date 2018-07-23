News Release: Lane Closure on Cotswold Terrace beginning Tuesday, July 24, 2018

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Lane Closure on Cotswold Terrace beginning Tuesday, July 24, 2018

GREENSBORO, NC (July 23, 2018) – Beginning on Tuesday, July 24 through Wednesday July 25, the 3400 and 3500 blocks of Cotswold Terrace will have all lanes closed from Charing Cross Road to Cottage Place for sewer main repair work from 7am to 4pm daily. Detours will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. Dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather or last-minute changes in work schedule.

