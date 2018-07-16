News Release: Lane Closure on Battleground Avenue Underway

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Lane Closure on Battleground Avenue Underway
GREENSBORO, NC (July 16, 2018) – The 600 block of Battleground Avenue will be closed from N. Eugene Street to W. Fisher Avenue for sewer main repair work Tuesday, July 17 from 9am-5pm. Detours will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. Dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather or last-minute changes in work schedule.
