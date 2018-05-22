News Release: Lane Closure on Battleground Avenue beginning on May 23, 2018

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Lane Closure on Battleground Avenue beginning on May 23, 2018

GREENSBORO, NC (May 22, 2018) – Beginning on Wednesday, May 23, all North bound lanes of Battleground Ave will be closed from Benjamin Parkway to Grecade Street from 11pm until 6am on Thursday, May 24 due to sewer main maintenance work. Detours and directional signage will be in place and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule.

