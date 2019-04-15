News Release: Lane Closure on Battleground Avenue April 16, 2019

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Lane Closure on Battleground Avenue April 16, 2019

GREENSBORO, NC (April 15, 2019) – Beginning on Tuesday, April 16 the 3200 block of Battleground Avenue will have the right northbound and turning lane closed between Taliaferro Road and Battleground Road from 8am-5pm to repair a damaged manhole. Directional signage will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

