News Release: Lane Closure Due to Sewer Maintenance Work

Lane Closure Due to Sewer Maintenance Work

GREENSBORO, NC (June 23, 2020) – Through Thursday June 25 there will be a lane closure near the 7300 block of West Friendly Avenue near Old Friendly Road and Downwind Road due to sewer maintenance work. Minor traffic delays may take place from 8 am to 4 pm daily.

Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

