News Release: Lane Closure Due to Sewer Maintenance Work

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Linwood Perry
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: (336) 362-6171
Lane Closure Due to Sewer Maintenance Work
GREENSBORO, NC (June 23, 2020) – Through Thursday June 25 there will be a lane closure near the 7300 block of West Friendly Avenue near Old Friendly Road and Downwind Road due to sewer maintenance work. Minor traffic delays may take place from 8 am to 4 pm daily.
Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.
# # #
Aimee Walker, PMP, Business Manager
Water Resources Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7753; Fax: 336-412-6305
PO Box 3136. Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.