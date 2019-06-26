News Release: Lake Jeanette Road Waterline Relocation Set for June 27

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Brian Boyd

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4131

Lake Jeanette Road Waterline Relocation Set for June 27

GREENSBORO, NC (June 26, 2019) – Beginning Thursday, June 27 at 9 pm until Friday, June 28 at 6 am, the following areas in and near the 4800 block of Lake Jeanette Road will be impacted with road closures and service interruptions due to waterline relocation.

* Whitehall at Richland Creek Townhomes Subdivision – Mansfield Drive, Mansfield Circle, Shelburne Court, Harverford Point, Rutherglen Lane, Bellinghaus Lane, Whitdale Point, and Scotridge Point

* 4854 Lake Jeannette Rd. – Fire Station 43

* 4860 Lake Jeanette Rd. – Glenn McNairy Branch Library

* 4901 Lake Jeanette Rd.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule.

# # #

Latoya Harris, Water Education Program Coordinator

Department of Water Resources

City of Greensboro

Phone: O 336- 373-4601 C 336-202-7017; Fax: 336-412-6305

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

From: Davis, Debby <Debby.Davis@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Debby.Davis@greensboro-nc.gov>>

Sent: Tuesday, June 25, 2019 11:40 AM

To: Harris, Latoya <Latoya.Harris@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Latoya.Harris@greensboro-nc.gov>>

Subject: RE: Lake Jeanette Road Waterline Relocation Schedule

Keep it simple and focus on what the residents NEED to know.

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

From: Harris, Latoya <Latoya.Harris@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Latoya.Harris@greensboro-nc.gov>>

Sent: Tuesday, June 25, 2019 11:28 AM

To: Davis, Debby <Debby.Davis@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Debby.Davis@greensboro-nc.gov>>

Subject: FW: Lake Jeanette Road Waterline Relocation Schedule

Hi Debby,

I just received this email and I may need a little help on the news release. I am going to give it a stab but I will be sending it back to you before I send to the group.

Latoya Harris, Water Education Program Coordinator

Department of Water Resources

City of Greensboro

Phone: O 336- 373-4601 C 336-202-7017; Fax: 336-412-6305

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

From: Boyd, Brian <Brian.Boyd@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Brian.Boyd@greensboro-nc.gov>>

Sent: Tuesday, June 25, 2019 11:19 AM

To: Hicks, Darrell <Darrell.Hicks@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Darrell.Hicks@greensboro-nc.gov>>; Strader, Mike <Mike.Strader@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Mike.Strader@greensboro-nc.gov>>; Green, Earl <Earl.Green@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Earl.Green@greensboro-nc.gov>>; Khan, Ali <Ali.Khan@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Ali.Khan@greensboro-nc.gov>>; Harney, Dell <Dell.Harney@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Dell.Harney@greensboro-nc.gov>>; Nance Jr, Larry <Larry.Nance@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Larry.Nance@greensboro-nc.gov>>; Bryan Reece <bryan@smithrowe.com<mailto:bryan@smithrowe.com>>; locke@smithrowe.com<mailto:locke@smithrowe.com>

Cc: Meyran, Daniel P. <Daniel.Meyran@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Daniel.Meyran@greensboro-nc.gov>>; Wicker, Ryan <Ryan.Wicker@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Ryan.Wicker@greensboro-nc.gov>>; Wheeler, Huw <Huw.Wheeler@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Huw.Wheeler@greensboro-nc.gov>>; Guffey, Jay <Jay.Guffey@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Jay.Guffey@greensboro-nc.gov>>; Spillman, Virginia <Claudia.Spillman@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Claudia.Spillman@greensboro-nc.gov>>; Barnett, Brandi <Brandi.Barnett@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Brandi.Barnett@greensboro-nc.gov>>; Simmons, Danny <Danny.Simmons@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Danny.Simmons@greensboro-nc.gov>>; Harris, Latoya <Latoya.Harris@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Latoya.Harris@greensboro-nc.gov>>

Subject: Lake Jeanette Road Waterline Relocation Schedule

All,

Just wanted to give everyone a heads up on some waterline work being performed this coming Thursday night (6/27) that will impact some customers with service interruptions and could potentially impact some water supply operations, so adjustments can be planned for and made in time to minimize any headaches associated from them.

24″ Lake Jeanette Road Waterline Relocation:

Smith Rowe is ready to perform the relocation of a 24″ waterline tie over along Lake Jeanette Road as part of the last section of the Urban Loop Project currently under construction by NCDOT. We plan to isolate the section of 24″ waterline being relocated on Thursday 6/27 night @ 9pm so the line can drain allowing the contractor to start the relocation work around 10pm. We anticipate having the line work completed Friday 6/28 morning around 4am to start filling and ready to return to service around 6am pending no issues or delays.

Water Supply:

New Garden BS could possibly be impacted to some extent while this work is taking place. The Old Battleground Feeder line recently installed should offset the difference in water being interrupted coming from the relocation work.

Customer Service Interruption Information:

Smith Rowe will be notifying all customers (with door hangers) affected by this shut down beforehand as no temporary water will be made available. Smith Rowe can be contacted directly for any complaints or issues arising from this work. The contact with Smith Rowe for this is Bryan Reece @ (336)409-7061.

Below is a list of customers, addresses, subdivisions along with the roads being affected by the shutdown.

– Whitehall at Richland Creek Townhomes (entire subdivision)

(Mansfield Dr., Mansfield Cir., Shelburne Ct., Haverford Pt., Bellinghaus Ln., Rutherglen Ln., Whitdale Pt., Scotridge Pt. <- **All addresses along these streets**) – 4854 Lake Jeanette Rd. (Fire Station & Library) – 4901 Lake Jeanette Rd. Please let me know if you have any concerns or questions so they can be addressed in time. Thanks in advance for your cooperation and assistance in making this project a smooth transition to complete. Sincerely, BB Brian M. Boyd, Project Manager

Department of Water Resources

City of Greensboro

Phone: (336) 373-2055 Fax: (336) 412-6305

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.