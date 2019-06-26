News Release: Lake Jeanette Road Waterline Relocation Set for June 27

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Brian Boyd
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4131
Lake Jeanette Road Waterline Relocation Set for June 27
GREENSBORO, NC (June 26, 2019) – Beginning Thursday, June 27 at 9 pm until Friday, June 28 at 6 am, the following areas in and near the 4800 block of Lake Jeanette Road will be impacted with road closures and service interruptions due to waterline relocation.
* Whitehall at Richland Creek Townhomes Subdivision – Mansfield Drive, Mansfield Circle, Shelburne Court, Harverford Point, Rutherglen Lane, Bellinghaus Lane, Whitdale Point, and Scotridge Point
* 4854 Lake Jeannette Rd. – Fire Station 43
* 4860 Lake Jeanette Rd. – Glenn McNairy Branch Library
* 4901 Lake Jeanette Rd.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule.
# # #
