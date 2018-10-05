News Release: Lake Jeanette Road Recycling Drop-Off Closed

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Lake Jeanette Road Recycling Drop-Off Closed

GREENSBORO, NC (October 5, 2018) – The free recycling drop-off location at Fire Station #43, 4854 Lake Jeanette Rd., has been closed temporarily due to excessive illegal dumping.

In the past two years, residents have used these recycling dumpsters to discard furniture, mattresses, construction materials, and hazardous waste, all of which should be sent to the landfill or the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center. In the next few months, the City’s Field Operations Department plans to re-open the drop-off at a nearby location that will be less prone to illegal dumping.

Residents who use the Fire Station #43 location for recycling can visit this Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/field-operations/recycle/recycle-drop-off-locations/> or check out the GSO Collects app<www.greensboro-nc.gov/collects> to find another drop-off site or the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center location. Want to know what waste goes where? Use the Waste Wizard feature in GSO Collects to search virtually any item to find out if it should be recycled, trashed, or disposed of in another way.

