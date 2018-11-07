News Release: Lake Higgins Stocks Hatchery Pond with Trout on November 16

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Lake Higgins Stocks Hatchery Pond with Trout on November 16
GREENSBORO, NC (November 7, 2018) – The Taylor Turner Hatchery Pond at Lake Higgins Park will be open for public viewing of the annual trout stocking on Friday, November 16. The pond will be open for fishing that same day. Lake Higgins Park is located at 4235 Hamburg Mill Rd.
Anglers 16 years old and older must have a valid North Carolina fishing license, which can be purchased at the marina. The fee is $2 to fish and $4 per pound of fish caught. All fish caught must be weighed and kept. This is not a catch and release fishing opportunity.
For more information, call the marina at 336-373-3739 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/lakes<www.greensboro-nc.gov/lakes>.
