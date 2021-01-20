News Release: Lake Higgins Hatchery Restocks Trout January 22

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Lake Higgins Hatchery Restocks Trout January 22

GREENSBORO, NC (January 20, 2020) – The Taylor Turner Hatchery Pond at Lake Higgins Park will be stocked with more trout Friday, January 22. The pond, at 4235 Hamburg Mill Rd., is open 8 am to 4 pm Wednesdays through Sundays throughout the winter.

Anglers 16 years old and older must have a valid North Carolina fishing license, which can be purchased at the marina. The fee is $2 to fish and $4 per pound of fish caught. A trout stamp is not required. All fish caught must be weighed and kept. This is not a catch and release fishing opportunity.

For more information, call the marina at 336-373-3739 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/lakes<www.greensboro-nc.gov/lakes>.

