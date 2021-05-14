News Release: Lake Brandt Place Homicide Investigation

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
UPDATE: The victim has succumbed to his injuries and this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Robert Andre Bacote Jr., 19 years old of High Point. There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT UNDER INVESTIGATION ON LAKE BRANDT PLACE
GREENSBORO, NC (May 13, 2021) – Police currently are investigating an aggravated assault in the 2400-block of Lake Brandt Place. Officers located a person with injuries after reports of gunfire. The assault remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
