News release: Lake Brandt Hosts Winter Day Hike February 1

Lake Brandt Hosts Winter Day Hike February 1
GREENSBORO, NC (January 16, 2020) – Parks and Recreation will offer a winter hike at 1 pm, February 1 on the Laurel Bluff Trail. Admission will be single-serve snack food or a winter jacket, which will be donated to Interactive Resource Center to assist residents experiencing homelessness. Space on the hike is limited. Reserve your spot online<web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=ar&primarycode=LKBNHS>.
Participants should meet at the Laurel Bluff Trail head on Lake Brandt Road at 12:30 pm for participant parking and donation collection. Laurel Bluff is 3.25 miles back and forth for a total of 6.5 miles. The hike is moderately strenuous based on the distance and terrain.
For more information regarding this program and others at the City lakes, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/lakes<www.greensboro-nc.gov/lakes>.
