News release: Lake Brandt Hosts Winter Day Hike February 1

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Neil Thompson

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3741

Lake Brandt Hosts Winter Day Hike February 1

GREENSBORO, NC (January 16, 2020) – Parks and Recreation will offer a winter hike at 1 pm, February 1 on the Laurel Bluff Trail. Admission will be single-serve snack food or a winter jacket, which will be donated to Interactive Resource Center to assist residents experiencing homelessness. Space on the hike is limited. Reserve your spot online<web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=ar&primarycode=LKBNHS>.

Participants should meet at the Laurel Bluff Trail head on Lake Brandt Road at 12:30 pm for participant parking and donation collection. Laurel Bluff is 3.25 miles back and forth for a total of 6.5 miles. The hike is moderately strenuous based on the distance and terrain.

For more information regarding this program and others at the City lakes, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/lakes<www.greensboro-nc.gov/lakes>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.